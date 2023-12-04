Snow will gradually wind down across Maine on Monday, with conditions improving in the afternoon.

Cold air then arrives for the middle of the week. Temperatures in parts of Maine could drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

The bulk of the snow will be done between 10-11 a.m.

Snow accumulation could reach a foot in the western mountains. Credit: CBS 13

As of Monday morning, Central Maine Power reported thousands of customers without power.

Light snow showers or flurries may continue through the afternoon at times, but largely it will be cloudy and quiet with temperatures climbing a bit above freezing. This should help to improve travel conditions outside the mountains greatly.

A few flurries or snow showers could last all the way into Tuesday morning, so some isolated slick spots are possible through the morning. Otherwise, Tuesday looks quiet with gradually clearing skies and highs in the low to mid-30s.

Frigid air then moves in Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday will struggle to get out of the 20s, and it will likely feel like the teens or single numbers all day. There will be plenty of sun, but it will be very cold.

Wednesday night looks very frigid. Lows will drop to the single digits for most of the state, with some towns, especially those with fresh snow, dropping below zero.

Thursday will be just as cold as Wednesday, if not even a little colder. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s with mostly sunny skies.

Moderation in temperatures arrives on Friday. Temperatures will return to the high 30s with partly cloudy skies.

Highs return to the 40s or even low 50s this weekend as clouds increase. The next storm, which looks like a very mild one, arrives early next week.