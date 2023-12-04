SEARS ISLAND — Community members are invited to take a break from the hustle and bustle of the holiday season by sharing in a winter solstice celebration of light on Sears Island. Friends of Sears Island will host the event on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 4-6 p.m. Attendees will enjoy a walk along a path lit with hundreds of luminarias while recorded music lends a festive air to this family friendly evening. This event will be self-guided from 4-5:30 p.m., and at 5:30 p.m. FOSI members will read solstice poems and invite attendees to share in a song around a fire pit. The Portable Pie Place food truck will be offering soups, savory hand pies, desserts, coffee and cider drinks for purchase, and FOSI will have a table with free hot cocoa and cookies. This non-denominational event is free and open to all, with a suggested donation of $5 per person or $10 per family to support Friends of Sears Island’s education and conservation efforts. In an effort to help our neighbors in need, FOSI is also encouraging participants to bring donations of non-perishable food items to put under a decorated tree, which will be collected at the event and given to the Congregational Methodist Food Cupboard in Searsport.



Sears Island is located at the end of Sears Island Road off Route 1, just east of Searsport. Participants can park along the causeway at the end of the road, and walk through the luminaria path anytime from 4-6 p.m. Dress warmly and wear footwear appropriate for the weather conditions, and bring a flashlight or homemade lantern that uses a battery-powered light. No flames or pets will be permitted. In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled. For updates, check www.friendsofsearsisland.org, www.facebook.com/friendsofsearsisland. To learn more about The Portable Pie Place food truck visit www.facebook.com/PortablePiePlace.