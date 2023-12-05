BANGOR — This Hanukkah, Bangor’s seeing a surge in families’ public displays of the holiday and Jewish identity, with many more individuals planning to light their menorahs in visible places, such as their doors or windows. Bangor’s public Hanukkah gatherings expect a larger than usual crowd this year in a strong statement of Jewish pride and confidence.

It’s a fraught time for the Jewish people, with war in Israel and American Jews facing a major rise in antisemitism. In the past, prior to Oct. 7, many Jews’ response to frightening developments of antisemitism may have been to hide their Jewishness, the post-Oct. 7 Jewish communal response has bucked all precedents. Jews are choosing instead to celebrate their identity this Hanukkah with more confidence and resolve.

Chabad of Bangor is organizing a public Hanukkah Menorah lighting event with a 9-foot menorah in Pierce Park on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature an array of entertainment for all ages including music, latkes and donuts, a special Hanukkah chocolate gelt drop by the Bangor Fire Department, and hot drinks. Security will also be present and prayers for Israel will be a part of the ceremony.

The Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson, of righteous memory, launched the Hanukkah awareness campaign 50 years ago, in 1973 – in the aftermath of the Yom Kippur War in Israel, and in the half-century since, the “Festival of Lights” has revitalized widespread observance of Hanukkah and brought it to the mainstream. The Menorah, and indeed Hanukkah–with its universal message of freedom of the human spirit, freedom from tyranny and oppression, and of the ultimate victory of good over evil – has as a result become a part of American culture.

“The Rebbe taught that not only is celebrating Hanukkah a vital part of Jewish life – where it has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for American Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism – but also represents key American values, namely those of liberty and independence,” said Rabbi Chaim Wilansky, “The holiday of Hanukkah underscores the fact that American culture has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually.”

For more information about this event, please contact Chabad of Bangor at 207-650-7223 or rabbichaimwilansky@gmail.com.