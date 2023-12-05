Lily Johnson, who led her Cheverus High School field hockey team from Portland to its third Class A state championship in three years, became the school’s first Miss Maine Field Hockey award recipient.

Johnson, a midfielder, was one of three finalists for the award that is given to the state’s top senior player. The other two were Skowhegan High School teammates Laney LeBlanc, a midfielder, and Layla Conway, a forward.

The announcement was made at the Maine Field Hockey Association banquet on Sunday at the Augusta Civic Center.

Johnson had 12 goals and 15 assists for the Stags, who went 18-0 and outscored their opponents 107-4.

They beat Skowhegan 2-1 in the state championship on a goal from Johnson’s younger sister, Lucy, with 58 seconds left in regulation.

Lucy Johnson, the state’s all-time leading goal scorer, will be a favorite to follow her sister as the Miss Maine Field Hockey recipient next season.

Lily Johnson finished her career with 52 goals and 45 assists in three seasons. There was no field hockey her freshman year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hard-working Johnson, who is going to play for Boston University next fall, also provided the Stags with a versatile player who could also be impactful on the defensive side of the ball and could trigger transition opportunities with her stick skills and anticipation.

She anchored a dominant midfield.

She was chosen the recipient of the Faith Littlefield Award that goes to the top senior player in the Southwestern Maine Activities Association.

Conway will depart Skowhegan as the River Hawks’ second all-time leading scorer with 90 goals during her career. She had 25 goals and 10 assists this fall as the River Hawks wound up 16-2.

Conway will play for Bentley University in Waltham, Massachusetts, next fall.

LeBlanc, who could play anywhere on the field thanks to her versatility and skill, produced 14 goals and 13 assists this past season and will take her talent to the University of New England in Biddeford next season.

LeBlanc and Conway were captains this past season.