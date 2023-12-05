With 20 days to go until Christmas, Santa’s Helper has raised a total of $12,835 toward a goal of $50,000 to assist the Bangor area Salvation Army. To join the list of givers below, donate securely online at give.salvationarmy.org/BangorSantaFund

Or mail your check to:

Santa’s Helper Fund, The Salvation Army, PO Box 1101, Bangor, ME 04402.

Donations received on or before Dec. 31 will be published in the Santa’s Helper daily column on Page B1 of the Bangor Daily News and its e-edition. Donors who wish to remain anonymous will be listed as such, followed by donation amounts. Please make out checks payable to Santa’s Helper or include Santa’s Helper or Santa Fund in the memo section of the check. All money received is specifically earmarked for The Salvation Army, and all gifts to the Santa’s Helper Fund are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Thank you for your generosity!

Name Hometown Donation Anonymous Bar Harbor 5,000.00 John, Tom, Jeffrey Jacobs West Bath 3,000.00 Susan Philbrook Bangor 25.00 Anonymous Machias 125.00 Pamela Taylor Bangor 200.00 Maine Torchbearer Alpa Beta Sigma Phi Hudson 180.00 Wayne Hamilton Orono 150.00 Madison O’Reilly Portland anonymous Anonymous Bangor 100.00 Anonymous Lincoln 200.00 Mary & Maureen Shea Milbridge 250.00 Ruthena Brasslett in Memory of Loving husband Raylan Brasslett Glenburn 100.00 Gerald & Jacinthe Bourgoin Winterport 50.00 Jeffrey Reynolds Bangor 100.00 Anonymous Brewer 500.00 Wendelyn Rose Eddington 20.00 Anonymous Bangor 100.00 Anonymous East Millinocket 170.00 Anonymous “In memory of dearly loved and missed loved ones.” Orono 100.00 Judith & James Suces Orono 500.00 Anonymous “What must I do to be saved?” Acts 16:30 “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” Acts 16:31 Machias 25.00 Nancy McEwen & Nancy Vachon “In memory of Frances Vachon & Marie Carrigan.” Brewer 25.00 Joan & Gene Staffiere “In memory of Barbara Laliberte (Nana Berte) a very generous and loving woman from her grandchildren Rich and Joan Veazie 50.00 Cathy & Donnie Murray Beech Hill 200.00 Anonymous Winterport 25.00 John Wedin “In memory of Mary Jane Wedin.” Orrington 1,000.00 Vivian Ross Brewer 50.00 Lawrence & Deanna Philbrick “In memory of Thelma & Ken Philbrick & Betty & Arthur Gallant.” Hampden 100.00 Mary Costigan “In memory of Frank & Lynn.” Stockton Springs 50.00 Anonymous Veazie 300.00 Dale & Diane Mitchell Newport 100.00 Ava & Jeremy Macarthur Crystal 100.00 Anonymous Concord NH 50.00