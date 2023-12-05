Santa's Helper 2014 Logo WEB

With 20 days to go until Christmas, Santa’s Helper has raised a total of $12,835 toward a goal of $50,000 to assist the Bangor area Salvation Army. To join the list of givers below, donate securely online at give.salvationarmy.org/BangorSantaFund

Or mail your check to:

Santa’s Helper Fund, The Salvation Army, PO Box 1101, Bangor, ME 04402.

Donations received on or before Dec. 31 will be published in the Santa’s Helper daily column on Page B1 of the Bangor Daily News and its e-edition. Donors who wish to remain anonymous will be listed as such, followed by donation amounts. Please make out checks payable to Santa’s Helper or include Santa’s Helper or Santa Fund in the memo section of the check. All money received is specifically earmarked for The Salvation Army, and all gifts to the Santa’s Helper Fund are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Thank you for your generosity!

NameHometownDonation
AnonymousBar Harbor5,000.00
John, Tom, Jeffrey JacobsWest Bath3,000.00
Susan PhilbrookBangor25.00
AnonymousMachias125.00
Pamela TaylorBangor200.00
Maine Torchbearer Alpa Beta Sigma PhiHudson180.00
Wayne HamiltonOrono150.00
Madison O’ReillyPortlandanonymous
AnonymousBangor100.00
AnonymousLincoln200.00
Mary & Maureen SheaMilbridge250.00
Ruthena Brasslett in Memory of Loving husband Raylan BrasslettGlenburn100.00
Gerald & Jacinthe BourgoinWinterport50.00
Jeffrey ReynoldsBangor100.00
AnonymousBrewer500.00
Wendelyn RoseEddington20.00
AnonymousBangor100.00
AnonymousEast Millinocket170.00
Anonymous “In memory of dearly loved and missed loved ones.”Orono100.00
Judith & James SucesOrono500.00
Anonymous “What must I do to be saved?”  Acts 16:30  “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” Acts 16:31Machias25.00
Nancy McEwen & Nancy Vachon “In memory of Frances Vachon & Marie Carrigan.”Brewer25.00
Joan & Gene Staffiere “In memory of Barbara Laliberte (Nana Berte) a very generous and loving woman from her grandchildren Rich and JoanVeazie50.00
Cathy & Donnie MurrayBeech Hill200.00
AnonymousWinterport25.00
John Wedin “In memory of Mary Jane Wedin.”Orrington1,000.00
Vivian RossBrewer50.00
Lawrence & Deanna Philbrick “In memory of Thelma & Ken Philbrick & Betty & Arthur Gallant.”Hampden100.00
Mary Costigan “In memory of Frank & Lynn.”Stockton Springs50.00
AnonymousVeazie300.00
Dale & Diane MitchellNewport100.00
Ava & Jeremy MacarthurCrystal100.00
AnonymousConcord NH50.00