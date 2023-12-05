With 20 days to go until Christmas, Santa’s Helper has raised a total of $12,835 toward a goal of $50,000 to assist the Bangor area Salvation Army. To join the list of givers below, donate securely online at give.salvationarmy.org/BangorSantaFund
Or mail your check to:
Santa’s Helper Fund, The Salvation Army, PO Box 1101, Bangor, ME 04402.
Donations received on or before Dec. 31 will be published in the Santa’s Helper daily column on Page B1 of the Bangor Daily News and its e-edition. Donors who wish to remain anonymous will be listed as such, followed by donation amounts. Please make out checks payable to Santa’s Helper or include Santa’s Helper or Santa Fund in the memo section of the check. All money received is specifically earmarked for The Salvation Army, and all gifts to the Santa’s Helper Fund are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law. Thank you for your generosity!
|Name
|Hometown
|Donation
|Anonymous
|Bar Harbor
|5,000.00
|John, Tom, Jeffrey Jacobs
|West Bath
|3,000.00
|Susan Philbrook
|Bangor
|25.00
|Anonymous
|Machias
|125.00
|Pamela Taylor
|Bangor
|200.00
|Maine Torchbearer Alpa Beta Sigma Phi
|Hudson
|180.00
|Wayne Hamilton
|Orono
|150.00
|Madison O’Reilly
|Portland
|anonymous
|Anonymous
|Bangor
|100.00
|Anonymous
|Lincoln
|200.00
|Mary & Maureen Shea
|Milbridge
|250.00
|Ruthena Brasslett in Memory of Loving husband Raylan Brasslett
|Glenburn
|100.00
|Gerald & Jacinthe Bourgoin
|Winterport
|50.00
|Jeffrey Reynolds
|Bangor
|100.00
|Anonymous
|Brewer
|500.00
|Wendelyn Rose
|Eddington
|20.00
|Anonymous
|Bangor
|100.00
|Anonymous
|East Millinocket
|170.00
|Anonymous “In memory of dearly loved and missed loved ones.”
|Orono
|100.00
|Judith & James Suces
|Orono
|500.00
|Anonymous “What must I do to be saved?” Acts 16:30 “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ and thou shalt be saved.” Acts 16:31
|Machias
|25.00
|Nancy McEwen & Nancy Vachon “In memory of Frances Vachon & Marie Carrigan.”
|Brewer
|25.00
|Joan & Gene Staffiere “In memory of Barbara Laliberte (Nana Berte) a very generous and loving woman from her grandchildren Rich and Joan
|Veazie
|50.00
|Cathy & Donnie Murray
|Beech Hill
|200.00
|Anonymous
|Winterport
|25.00
|John Wedin “In memory of Mary Jane Wedin.”
|Orrington
|1,000.00
|Vivian Ross
|Brewer
|50.00
|Lawrence & Deanna Philbrick “In memory of Thelma & Ken Philbrick & Betty & Arthur Gallant.”
|Hampden
|100.00
|Mary Costigan “In memory of Frank & Lynn.”
|Stockton Springs
|50.00
|Anonymous
|Veazie
|300.00
|Dale & Diane Mitchell
|Newport
|100.00
|Ava & Jeremy Macarthur
|Crystal
|100.00
|Anonymous
|Concord NH
|50.00