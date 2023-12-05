A man whose body was found on a street in Bucksport this past summer died of natural causes, according to state officials.

James Snyder, 52, died as a result of complications from cardiovascular disease, according to the Maine medical examiner’s office.

Snyder, who lived in Bucksport, was found on Hinks Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, by someone who was heading to work, according to a report by Bangor television station WVII.

Snyder was born in Augusta and grew up in Rockland, where he graduated in 1990 from Rockland District High School, according to his obituary. A guitar player and Bon Jovi fan, Snyder is survived by his parents, eight siblings, and four children, among other relatives and loved ones.