A man whose body was found on a street in Bucksport this past summer died of natural causes, according to state officials.

James Snyder, 52, died as a result of complications from cardiovascular disease, according to the Maine medical examiner’s office.

Snyder, who lived in Bucksport, was found on Hinks Street at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15, by someone who was heading to work, according to a report by Bangor television station WVII.

Snyder was born in Augusta and grew up in Rockland, where he graduated in 1990 from Rockland District High School, according to his obituary. A guitar player and Bon Jovi fan, Snyder is survived by his parents, eight siblings, and four children, among other relatives and loved ones.

A news reporter in coastal Maine for more than 20 years, Bill Trotter writes about how the Atlantic Ocean and the state's iconic coastline help to shape the lives of coastal Maine residents and visitors....