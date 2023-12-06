Like it or not, winter in Maine has arrived, regardless of the date the calendar says it’s actually supposed to start. We’ve already seen temperatures dip down well below freezing, and all but the furthest southern and northern reaches of the state received anywhere from two inches to a foot of snow on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s the big question, Mainers, one that affects each of us no matter what corner of the state we live in: what temperature do you keep your thermostat at?

This is both a point of pride and a financial necessity for most of us. Some of us feel that we prove our Maine bonafides by not tipping the meter above the low 60s, or even the mid-to-high 50s. Some of us can’t afford to do so because of the cost of heating oil or gas. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of Mainers adding another sweater and keeping the thermostat low.

Some of us enjoy a balmy mid-70s or higher, because they can afford it, they work hard at stoking the wood stove, they have optimally-placed heat pumps or an efficient furnace, or they simply don’t like — or can’t physically cope with — being cold.

And most of us are likely somewhere in the middle. We want to know what your heating preferences or requirements are.

Want to share your tips, tricks and stories about keeping your house warm during a long Maine winter? Email eburnham@bangordailynews.com, or leave a comment below. If we get some good responses we’ll do a follow up story.