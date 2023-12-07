ARUNDEL — Dana Ingham joined Dobson Family Funeral and Cremation Services in Arundel as a funeral attendant. Ingham, a lifelong resident of Kennebunk, brings 32 years of service with the Kennebunk Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as a firefighter and advanced EMT. He served as deputy chief for 25 years. He is currently a firefighter and EMT in Limerick.

As a funeral attendant, Ingham will assist families, transfer their loved ones to the care of the funeral home, and assist with funeral services.

Michael Bouthot joined Dobson Family Funeral and Cremation Services as a funeral attendant.



Bouthot, of Alfred, is a retired purchasing manager for a construction company based in Sanford where he worked for 20 years. Bouthot, who is well-known in the Biddeford area, previously spent a decade making pizza at the former TJ’s Pizza in Biddeford.



As a funeral attendant, Bouthot will assist families at funeral services, and transport their loved ones to the care of the funeral home located at 782 Alfred Road in Arundel.

