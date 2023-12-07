Ellie Austin

Jr., G, Penobscot Valley

Penobscot Valley’s Ellie Austin protects the ball from Dexter defender Abilene Corson during the Class C North championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on Feb. 25. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The 5-foot-11 Austin averaged 14.5 points, 7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals for the Howlers a year ago and is a two-time Class C North all-tournament selection. “She can do it all,” said Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln coach Pat House. “She is a great defender, she can shoot from the perimeter and she is also a really good slasher.”

Natalie Beaudoin

Sr., F, Lewiston

Natalie Beaudoin of Lewiston High School. Credit: Courtesy of Pliable Marketing

Despite being the primary focus of opposing defenses, the 6-foot University of Vermont-bound Beaudoin still averaged 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game and led AA North in blocked shots with 2.3 per contest. “She is an excellent shooter,” said Craig Jipson, who was her coach at Lewiston last year but did not return this season. “When she gets hot, she is a lights-out 3-point shooter.”

Madelynn Deprey

Jr., G, Caribou

Caribou’s Madelynn Deprey (#15) takes the ball past Ellsworth’s Addison Atherton (#14) in second half action of a Class B North girls semifinal game Feb. 22 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Deprey was the Big East Player of the Year last season and a Bangor Daily News All-Schoolgirl third team selection after averaging 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.8 assists per game. She also had an outstanding Class B North Tournament and was selected to the All-Tournament team after posting double-doubles in both of her tournament games. “She’s fun to watch. She can light you up for 40 [points],” said Ellsworth coach Andy Pooler.

Saige Evans

Sr., F, Old Town

Old Town’s Saige Evans defends Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray (33) in the Class B North girls regional championship game Feb. 25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Ellsworth won the game 59-52. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

The athletic Evans was chosen to the BDN All-Maine third team after averaging 17.3 points, 11 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game for the Coyotes. Evans, the Big East Player of the Year two years ago, also earned a spot on the B North All-Tourney team after registering two double-doubles and coming two rebounds shy of a third double-double. She averaged 18 points and 13.3 rebounds per game in her three tournament games.

Maddie Fitzpatrick

Sr., G, Cheverus

Maddie Fitzpatrick. Credit: Contributed photo

The 5-foot-10 Fitzpatrick was the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year last season after averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.5 steals per game. The University of Maine-bound Fitzpatrick was AA North’s second-leading scorer and was also second in assists, she was fourth in rebounds and sixth in steals. “You can’t move her off the ball. She can score from the perimeter, off the dribble or at the rim,” Hampden Academy coach Nick Winchester said.

Grace Jaffray

Jr., F, Ellsworth

Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray takes a shot from the foul line in a game during the 2022-23 basketball season. Credit: Contributed photo

Jaffray led the Eagles to their first Class B state championship in school history. The first-team Big East selection was the conference’s second-leading scorer (19.3 points per game), No. 3 rebounder (8.7) and she was fourth in steals (3.6). “She is a really strong rebounder who runs the floor extremely well,” Pooler said.

Anna Oliver

Jr., G., Hodgdon

Hodgdon’s Anna Oliver (#32) takes the ball down the court during a Class C North girls quarterfinal game against Central Aroostook, Feb. 20, at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Oliver is a point guard who can score from anywhere and is also a top-notch defender. She is a consistent double-digit scorer who earned a spot on the Class C North all-tournament team as a freshman two years ago when she averaged 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists in the tournament. “She sees the floor so well and is so unselfish. She plays incredible help defense,” said Southern Aroostook of Dyer Brook coach Cliff Urquhart.

Mazie Peach

Sr., C, Dexter

Dexter’s Mazie Peach puts heavy defensive pressure on Old Orchard Beach’s Summer St. Louis during the Class C State Championship game at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor on March 7. Credit: Kim Higgins / BDN

The 6-foot-2 Peach was the Most Valuable Player of the Class C North Tournament last season when she averaged 13 points and 15.3 rebounds per game for the regional champions. “She protects the rim real well for us,” said Dexter coach Jody Grant, who added that Peach is healthy at the outset of the season for the first time in her career. “She bothers and changes a lot of shots.”

Ella Pelletier

Jr., F-C, Oxford Hills

Oxford Hills High School sophomore Ella Pelletier (#3) shoots over Gorham High School’s Kalin Curtis (#20) on March 6 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland during the Maine Class AA high school girls basketball championship game. Credit: Troy R. Bennett / BDN

The 5-11 Pelletier was a BDN All-Maine second team selection a year ago after helping lead her Vikings to the state AA championship. She finished in the top five in AA North in three categories as she was second in rebounds (10.8), third in assists (4.4) and fifth in scoring (14.6 ppg). “She is a really good all-around player,” Winchester said. “She is able to control a basketball game with the ball in her hands, on the defensive end of the floor or rebounding.”

Lilly Roy

Sr., G, Wisdom

Wisdom’s Lilly Roy (#2) goes up for a shot as Southern Aroostook’s Madison Shields (#30) defends in second half action of the Class D North girls regional championship game Feb. 25 at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Roy had a remarkable Class D North tournament last season as she poured in an average of 26.7 points per game and also had nine rebounds to go with her 17 points in the 53-49 loss to eventual state champ Southern Aroostook in the title game. An outstanding multi-sport athlete, Roy has already reached the 1,000-point plateau for her career and is also an exceptional ball handler, passer and defender.