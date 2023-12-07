The man accused of stealing two cars and leading Maine State Police on a chase through Hancock and Penobscot counties in October was arrested Wednesday after he was treated for hypothermia.

Police arrested Noah Weeks, 39, of Canaan after he fled from police Tuesday night.

Weeks was driving a car with an illegal license plate when Holden police tried to pull him over at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. He sped off to a dead-end road and ran into the woods, police said.

A drone and police dog were used during a “massive search of the area” for Weeks, but police could not find him. On Wednesday morning, police got a call about a man in the lobby of Viking Lumber with hypothermia.

The man, who turned out to be Weeks, was brought to a hospital for treatment then to jail, police said. He will face charges related to felony theft, furnishing scheduled drugs, violation of conditional release, operating after suspension, attaching false plates and refusing to submit to arrest or detention, police said.

Weeks is the same man who state police said was a threat to the public after he allegedly stole two cars and led police on a chase that ended in Eddington on Oct. 17, state police spokesperson Shannon Moss said.

The October police chase started shortly after 9 a.m. on Route 1A, when a man believed to be Weeks refused to pull over for a traffic stop in Dedham. He made a U-turn and sped toward Holden.

The chase eventually ended in Eddington when the driver crashed into a parked car. He then stole a pickup truck from a nearby home. The truck was in the owner’s driveway when Weeks allegedly pulled the driver out of his vehicle before stealing the truck. The owner was not injured.