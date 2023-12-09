Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a final rule indicating that the “best available science” reveals that “lead ammunition and tackle have negative impacts on both wildlife and human health.” But the agency is phasing out lead ammunition over three years on just eight national wildlife refuges, while allowing sport hunters to leave behind tons of lead on hundreds of other refuges that can kill animals from 130-plus species. One of eight refuges listed where the ban will take effect is the Rachel Carson National Wildlife Refuge in Maine. All refuges, except Chincoteague, will also phase out lead fishing tackle.

More than 500 peer-reviewed studies showed detrimental effects on wildlife, including a continent-wide effect on bald and golden eagles. A study, released in January 2022 in Science, determined that up to 47 percent of eagles had “bone lead concentrations above thresholds for chronic poisoning” and a third of eagles had “acute [lead] poisoning.” Fragments of lead ammunition in the remains (so-called “gut piles”) of hunted animals are having population-level effects on eagles, according to our statement.

It’s time we ask the commissioner of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife to do the same for our iconic Maine wildlife across the state. Contact your legislators on the Environment and Natural Resources Committee! Ask them to pass a lead ammunition phase out in the upcoming legislative session, 2024.

It’s time to get the lead out!

Gina Garey

Maine State Director

Animal Wellness Action

Portland