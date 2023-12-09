Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I think there is a direct line from the unprecedented political success of right-wing religious extremism in Israel to the unprecedented intelligence failure of the Netanyahu administration. (Which before Oct. 7 was predominantly focused on Federalist Society-style court capture, taking as status quo the injustices inflicted on Palestinians and extending them to all Israelis.)

I think there is a direct line from the appropriation of Zionism by Christian Nationalists and right-wing Jewish extremists to American support for unjust Israeli policy towards Palestinians. As personified by the alliance of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu. Specifically Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories, the stealing of Palestinian land, and the abuse of Palestinians by some Jewish settlers.

The critique of Israeli policy by the Democratic administrations of presidents Carter, Clinton, Obama, and Biden has been castigated by the American right and dismissed by the American left. Abandoning and ignoring the many Palestinians and Israelis (and their American allies) who have struggled for a just solution — as geographically autonomous Palestinian and Israeli states.

As an American Jew, Zionist, and progressive, I am not ignoring the actions of Palestinian terrorists or the element of antisemitism among Palestinian extremists and their American allies. Eventually this ends at the negotiating table. No matter how much human wreckage we must climb over to get there. Eventually for reconciliation there must be truth telling.

I can only speak from my experience and perspective. And make a space for listening to others. Especially those whose voices have been suppressed by militant political interests and agendas, on both sides, who seemingly prefer cycles of violence, to the necessary work of negotiating peace.

Annlinn Kruger

Bar Harbor