Healthy Acadia is thrilled to offer Physical Activity Learning Sessions for Early Care and Education Professionals in early 2024.

PALS is a component of the Healthy Kids Healthy Future Technical Assistance Program developed by Nemours Children’s Health with funding support from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Learn more about PALS at https://healthykidshealthyfuture.org/trainers/pals/.

The PALS learning sessions are a series of five trainings for child care professionals focused on the best practices for physical activity in Early Care and Education settings. Participants will recognize the important role of physical activity for infants, toddlers, and preschoolers (Pre-K), identify their role in creating an environment that promotes physical activity, and gain the knowledge and tools needed to foster an environment that encourages active play among young children.

PALS trainers are Early Childhood Education professionals, health trainers, and health educators who are enthusiastic supporters of physical activity. They recognize the influential role that child care professionals and ECE environments have on shaping positive physical activity experiences for young children. During the sessions, PALS participants will explore eight best practice areas, addressing the unique challenges faced by professionals in supporting and promoting physical activity.

The PALS sessions will be conducted virtually via Zoom every other Tuesday evening, commencing on January 9, 2024, and concluding on March 5, 2024. There is no cost to attend. This well-paced schedule ensures that participants can integrate the learnings seamlessly into their routines. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

January 9, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Session 1- Physical Activity in Early Childhood is Important

January 23, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Session 2- Best Practice for Physical Activity in ECE Settings: Time and Space

February 6, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. to -8 p.m. Session 3- Best Practice for Physical Activity in ECE Settings: Types, Daily Activities, and the Provider’s Role

February 20, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Session 4- Best Practice for Physical Activity in ECE Settings: Families, Training and Resources, and Policies

March 5, 2024 – 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Session 5- Goal Setting and Action Planning

Participants can anticipate a total commitment of 6.5 hours over the nine-week stretch. The thoughtfully distributed sessions aim to provide a comprehensive understanding of the subject matter without overwhelming the participants.

Attendance in all five sessions is mandatory to ensure participants gain a holistic perspective on the subject matter. This commitment reflects the program’s dedication to providing a thorough and immersive learning experience.

In order to maintain an interactive and engaging learning environment, the program is limited to 12 participants. Early registration is strongly encouraged, with a deadline set for Dec. 28.

Click here to register or visit https://forms.gle/TCcv94Z6qKw9BreX7.

For those unable to secure a spot, a waitlist will be created.

Bonus Opportunity! As an added incentive, participants who attend all five sessions will be entered into a random drawing to win a Portable Play Equipment Package.

For questions or more information please contact the PALS session facilitator:

Sandy Fortin

Healthy Eating Active Living coordinator, Healthy Acadia

Sandy.Fortin@healthyacadia.org or 207-667-7171 Ext. 228

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. They serve Washington and Hancock counties, and provide additional community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.