BANGOR — Student artwork will be showcased across Husson University’s campus in seven venues during the Husson Artwalk on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The Artwalk will take place between 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Venues across campus include the Hart Art Studio, IEX Center, The Gracie Theatre and Atrium, Peabody Hall, White Gallery and the G. Peirce Webber Campus Center. The artwork will include drawings, painting, graphic design, marketing, digital and extended reality, handmade books, prints, and collages.

Also happening that day is the grand opening of the Student Spotlight Gallery in the W. Tom and Bonnie Sawyer Library, which will feature 40 student collage works in an exhibition curated and installed by business student Hannah VanSavage.

“We’re so excited to celebrate the student work that has been created on campus this semester and to showcase the creativity and diversity of our student perspectives,” said Professor Kathi Smith, who organizes the event. “We’re also thrilled to unveil the new Student Spotlight Gallery with a very special show curated by Hannah VanSavage, a business student and resident assistant here at Husson.”

Husson hosts celebrations of student creative work at the end of each semester, inviting faculty, staff, students and the public to take a walking tour of what’s being created. All Husson students take one Fine Arts offering during their course of study.

