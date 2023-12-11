Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

On Friday, Dec. 1, a substantial number of our Republican legislative brethren joined with U.S. House of Representative Democrats to eject George Santos from the chamber. It appears that his lying, deceitfulness, dishonesty, potential criminality, and apparent absence of ethical standards disqualified him from continuing as a member of the U.S. Congress.

The fact that many of these same Republican legislators are then able to turn around and reaffirm their support and fidelity to Donald Trump is beyond understanding.

Santos may be understandably aggrieved since his offense was simply replicating the accepted behavior of the Republican Party’s supposed leader — Trump. Double standards aside, I think the collective hypocrisy of the enabling GOP is truly stunning! No shame, no integrity, no ethics — no leadership.

Certainly, as representatives serving our collective interests, our elected officials can and must do better at modeling and upholding the ethical and moral standards — that will preserve and fortify our democracy for the future.

Neal Guyer

Thomaston