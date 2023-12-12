Penobscot County posthumously awarded the late Holden Police Chief Chris Greeley the Spirit of America Award on Tuesday, which recognizes local individuals and groups for commendable community service.

Greeley, who died unexpectedly in March after a brief illness, was perhaps best known for founding the Holden Police Department’s 25 Days of Kindness program around six years ago, which helps community members in need during the month of December.

Greeley’s wife, Donna, and son, Cole, accepted his award during a ceremony that honored more than 30 other Spirit of America recipients from across Penobscot County. Many of the awardees earned their recognition in 2021 and 2022, but weren’t able to receive their awards during an in-person ceremony.

Donna Greeley said the award is “a testament to who he was” and the random acts of kindness Chris Greeley frequently performed in his lifetime.

“If you were behind him at the McDonald’s drive-thru, he might pay for your lunch,” Donna Greeley said. “Or, he would pull someone over and instead of giving them a ticket, he’d give them a gift card. It was random, but that’s what acts of kindness are.”

“I want people to think about kindness right now when there’s a lot of anger and hatred in the world,” she added. “Do something kind in his honor.”

Greeley’s family and former police department are continuing the project this year — the first year without Greeley leading the charge. The Holden Police Department raised more than $20,000 for this year’s 25 Days of Kindness that will fund food distributions and pay for recipients’ heating oil, among other gifts.

Lt. Andrew Whitehouse of the Holden Police Department, who worked with Chris Greeley for more than 30 years, said the department is now realizing how much time and effort their former chief put into his 25 Days of Kindness initiative and giving gifts each day reminds them of Chris.

“It was his project and it’s an honor to continue it,” Whitehouse said. “I know he’s looking down on us with a big smile on his face.”

Greeley worked for various Penobscot County police departments over his 32-year career, including Veazie, Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office and Brewer before he joined Holden in 2007. He began as a patrol officer and worked his way to chief in September 2015.

Aside from being a police officer, Greeley co-hosted as a fill-in on the George Hale/Ric Tyler show on radio station WVOM and was a Republican legislator in the House of Representatives from 2002 until 2010, when term limits prevented him from running for office again.