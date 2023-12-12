Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In my time as Senate president, I have stopped at nothing to fight for rural Maine, and make no mistake, broadband connectivity remains one of our greatest challenges as a state. Connectivity has become nothing short of a necessity for learning, telehealth, employment opportunities and modern-day communications.

As towns across Maine consider how they are going to expand connectivity, they should ask the following question: Which approach will get unserved residents in their communities broadband access in the quickest and most effective manner possible?

In the County, we are proud of our common-sense approach to tackling issues of all sizes, and that includes ensuring everybody has access to reliable, high-speed internet. And we’ve done just that in Caribou and Easton. By partnering with an experienced provider and leveraging existing infrastructure, these towns have ensured that all residents will have access to broadband on a much more expedient timeline and at a lower cost.

I commend the towns of Caribou and Easton and encourage other towns to take this proven approach to expanding access.

Sen. Troy Jackson

Allagash