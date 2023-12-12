Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Sometimes lost in the consideration about offshore wind in the Gulf of Maine is the innovative work done at the University of Maine. I consider myself a “turbine nerd,” and take pictures of beautiful turbines whenever I see them in my travels.

The floating offshore wind turbines in development at the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center have the potential to be the best and most important of any in the world.

I can’t imagine a prouder moment for a Mainer than seeing Maine-designed technology produce clean energy off Maine’s shores. As the rest of the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, Maine is doing it ourselves, in our own backyard. These turbines not only signify progress in renewable energy but also showcase Maine’s potential to become a leader in the clean energy revolution.

The Gulf of Maine, with its robust wind resources, presents an ideal canvas for such advancements. The university’s turbines, with their cutting-edge design, not only capitalize on our natural wind assets but also showcase the potential for academia and industry collaboration.

I look forward to seeing these turbines deployed into the gulf, harnessing both the wind and a brighter future.

Diantha Grant

New Gloucester