Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be the mid-20s, with wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour and potential wind chill in the low negatives. See what the weather for the rest of the day will be here. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

One recommendation would allow tribes to favor members over nonmembers in hunting and fishing, a power that other U.S. tribes have.

Elevated levels are not limited to one area of the state. Towns in central Maine, the midcoast and Down East had contaminated wells.

For more than a century, MDI Biological Laboratory was a mostly seasonal enterprise, but it has grown substantially in the 21st century.

Their differences could mean more if the campaign mirrors past tension among Maine Republicans on the divisive former president.

“Based on the results of the investigation, MaineDOT concluded that human error was the cause of the incident, and we have taken appropriate action,” department spokesperson Paul Merrill said.

Three full-time employees, including Madawaska Public Works Director Kevin Dube, resigned in late November.

Members of the Land Use Planning Commission questioned a Canadian mining company’s finances and its plan to excavate metallic minerals in the middle of the state’s waters and wildlife habitat.

After more than 40 years and more than 300 known short films, Stephen King’s Dollar Baby program officially shut down this month.

The report from the nonprofit Walk A Mile In Their Shoes is the latest in a string of critiques of Maine’s child welfare programs.

Having played together for close to 10 years now, the duo has developed a mutual passion for basketball, and know each others’ games to a tee.

A TikTok user in a viral video bemoans the fact that bouncers at bars in other states reject her Maine ID.

“When a coworker of mine at the time learned that I was moving to her town 20 years ago, one of the first things she said to me was ‘welcome to the town of brownouts!'”

