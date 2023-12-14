PORTLAND, Maine —- A frigid Thursday in Maine will give way to warming temps as we head into Friday and the weekend.

Quiet weather sticks around through Sunday, before active weather returns Monday next week.

Cold and sunny weather ahead for Thursday. Highs will only be in the 20s or low 30s with lots of sun. A bit of a breeze will keep us feeling like the teens and 20s.

Friday will bring a big increase in our temps. Highs will be almost 20 degrees warmer than Thursday, in the mid to upper 40s with plenty of sunshine.

The weekend also looks mild and quiet. Highs will be in the low 40s Saturday with continued sunny skies.

Clouds then increase Sunday, we’ll be overcast for the afternoon with highs again in the low to mid 40s.

Things turn unsettled early next week.

A tricky forecast unfolds as several storm systems will move through the region.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and some minor wintry weather is possible through the middle of next week.

A potent coastal storm looks to move in Sunday night/Monday, Deja-vu from this week.

Heavy rain looks likely through Monday, and gusty winds are also likely. Whether this will be a power outage causing event remains to be seen but stay tuned to the Monday forecast through the weekend.

The unsettled weather pattern then will likely become “stuck” across New England.

Shower chances look to continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday as well, and while things look mostly mild and wet at this time, some wintry weather could be possible.