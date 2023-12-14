An Auburn woman is facing charges after court documents revealed that she was inside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

The records that were filed in U.S. District Court Monday showed that 59-year-old Kimberly Sylvester admitted to investigators that she had been in the building on Jan. 6, the Sun Journal reported. She was seen on camera footage inside the Capitol building that day, and was contacted by cellphone by federal investigators.

Sylvester told investigators that she had gotten in through a door that was already open. Surveillance footage shows that Sylvester walked through numerous rooms, and she told officials that once she hear shouting and saw people shoving each other, that she realized she shouldn’t be there.

Court documents show that she told investigators she found a U.S. Capitol police officer, told him she wanted to leave and was escorted off the grounds.

She faces charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, picketing, or demonstrating in a capitol building.

Sylvester maintains that she did not participate in any theft or destruction of property.

Details on a court date for Sylvester were not immediately available.

CBS 13/WGME contributed to this report.