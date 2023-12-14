The University of Maine will build a new athletics complex in Orono, funded in part by a $7 million gift from New Balance, the school announced Wednesday.

Named the New Balance Track & Field and Soccer Complex, it will feature a state-of-the-art turf soccer pitch adjacent to a modernized track. Within the track will be a multipurpose area for varsity field events and community affairs.

“We value the longtime support and generosity that New Balance has provided to Maine Athletics,” UMaine Athletic Director Jude Killy said. “This facility will provide championship caliber resources for our women’s soccer and all of our track & field student-athletes, specifically, while also supplying additional state-of-the-art facilities for our university and the youth of our state.”

New Balance’s $7 million commitment is the latest in a string of major financial gifts to UMaine Athletics since 2011, including a $90 million contribution from the Harold Alfond Foundation in 2020 and a $5 million contribution from New Balance 12 years ago. These gifts have been directed toward reshaping the landscape of UMaine’s flagship campus in Orono.

New Balance’s 2011 gift was used to renovate UMaine’s Field House and further develop the Student Recreation and Fitness Center — both of which were renamed after New Balance for 20 years.

The Alfond Foundation’s contribution has already been directed toward UMaine’s new softball and field hockey facilities, which were unveiled this March and August, respectively. Future improvements will include work on the football field and a new basketball facility.

“It’s a really exciting time; it’s good for everybody,” Killy said. “Athletics bring visibility to our entire institution — we want to have a top-five Division I program in New England.”

UMaine is still working through the design phase, but Killy estimates that construction of the new complex will cost $18 to $22 million. In addition to the $7 million contribution from New Balance, the remaining funds will be raised internally or drawn from the Alfond Foundation’s 2020 donation.

The complex will be located north of the new field hockey and softball fields. It is unclear when the project will break ground.

Correction: The story has been updated to reflect that more than three major financial gifts have been given to UMaine Athletics since 2011.