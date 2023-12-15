PORTLAND — Spinnaker Trust is pleased to announce the promotion of Caitlin F. DiMillo, Esq., senior vice president, and client advisor, to principal. Caitlin joined the firm in 2015 and has been a key part of Spinnaker’s trustee services, serving as the firm’s chief trust officer for five years.

“We are thrilled to welcome Caitlin to the leadership team,” said Amanda V. Rand, Esq., president, CEO, and Principal of Spinnaker Trust. “In her eight years at Spinnaker, she has become an indispensable part of our firm. Caitlin’s genuine ability to attentively understand and absorb our clients’ needs and financial goals, and keen interest in helping our team members and firm grow, make her ideally suited to take on this new leadership role.“

As client advisor, Caitlin works with clients to develop strategic plans to achieve their financial goals. She draws on her experience as a trusts and estates attorney to help clients work through complex issues such as wealth transfer, estate, gift, and tax planning to meet their evolving needs.

Before joining Spinnaker Trust, Caitlin worked with the Portland law firm of Hopkinson & Abbondanza. She received her bachelor of arts in math from the University of Vermont and holds her doctor of law from the University of Maine School of Law. She currently serves on the boards of Pine Tree Legal Assistance and the Maine Estate Planning Council. Caitlin lives in Falmouth with her husband and two children.



Spinnaker Trust is a Maine bank chartered as a non-depository trust company that manages over $2.5 billion for a global clientele. Spinnaker provides a wide range of financial services, including investment management, trust and estate planning, and tax services. Spinnaker brings technical expertise, broad knowledge and integrity in judgement, all while embracing new technology as a means to improve the client experience. Founded in 2000, Spinnaker guides their clients toward their investment goals, helps them manage and grow their assets and works hard to ensure that their legacy is ready and waiting for future generations.



Spinnaker Trust was named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Maine for the fifth consecutive year and was recognized as a place of employment that benefits the state’s economy, its workforce, and businesses. For more information, visit http://www.spinnakertrust.com.