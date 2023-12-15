Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Where is the High School Ice Hockey Preview for 2023-24? The Bangor Daily News has yet to publish one.

Last week, I paid for my digital subscription to the BDN to follow coverage of local high school hockey. Two of my sons play varsity hockey for Bangor; our oldest is a senior. So far, I’ve read three BDN high school basketball previews, and half a dozen other articles covering local high school basketball. The BDN even reports the daily heal point standings for boys’ and girls’ basketball.

The Sun Journal and the Press Herald have published 23-24 hockey previews and team-by-team glances.

Bangor, Hampden, Brewer, Old Town-Orono, and John Bapst have all played their first regular season games and BDN high school hockey coverage has been nonexistent. On Dec. 13 Bangor played their second regular season game against Brewer and won 6-2.

Last year, Bangor made it to the semifinals as the sixth seed. This year, they have seven seniors on their roster. These young men have skated together for ten years. They have played together on travel hockey teams with boys (and girls) from neighboring towns since grade school. When they face off on the ice, they’re often playing against friends and former teammates.

Hockey Night in Boston recently released the “Maine HS Hockey – Class A Team Preview” with the headline, “Watch Out For Bangor.” These boys are at the pinnacle of their high school sports career and deserve coverage and recognition from their local newspaper.

Meghan Moscone

Bangor