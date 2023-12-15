Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I would like to offer my congratulations to the Orono Town Council for its vote on Monday to approve its portion of the funding to enlarge the town’s public library. As a retired public librarian in York, a high school librarian in Kittery, and a long-time library board member in Southwest Harbor, I have witnessed the opportunities of people of all ages and all circumstances to thrive through the presence of this institution in their lives.

I commend Orono for expanding both their building and these opportunities.

Cassandra Wright

Orono