The Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7 was horrible. This crime should be condemned and punished by all. In the meantime, Israeli forces continue to dispossess many Palestines of their lives, homes, land, and olive trees as they have done for decades.

Israelis have been bombing Gaza almost continuously for more than two months. I beg our government to call for a ceasefire immediately so as to allow free flow of water, food, and fuel to international aid groups like the Red Cross. Also, Israel must immediately stop all new settlements in the West Bank.

By now, since the end of October, Israeli forces have killed and maimed more than 10 times as many Palestinians as were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7. I imagine the daily deaths of Palestinian children by bombs is just as terrible as were the deaths of Israelis by Hamas killers. Imagine all the children trapped in the rubble of the Israeli bombs and dying alone and in pain.

As Americans, we need to stop funding this slaughter. The whole world needs for the atrocities to stop. We need peace negotiations, not more weapons. No more military aid to Israel unless there is a ceasefire and negotiations. We must find a way for Israelis and Palestinians to share the Holy Land with peace through justice. Palestinians and Israelis must have the same democratic rights. It will not be easy, but that should be the goal.

Martha Dickinson

Ellsworth