BELFAST — Doors open at 7 p.m. on New Year’s Eve for THE HOT SUGAR SHINDIG! A night of dancing and celebration at the American Legion, 143 Church Street in Belfast. Get ready to groove to The Hot Suppers and The Sugar Snaps bands, and fill your bellies with celebratory food offerings from Fontina Flavah, outstanding beer from Frosty Bottom Brewery and a Mocktail Bar too! This is a party perfect way to ring in the New Year with horns and a disco ball and will benefit Come Boating! and the Come Boating! teams headed to the 2024 World Pilot Gig Championships in England in May.

At 7:30 p.m. Midcoast Maine favorites, THE HOT SUPPERS, are a six-piece, Americana dance-band showcasing a mix of original and vintage blues, country, and rock & roll. The band’s joyfully powerful sound is marked by huge vocal arrangements, sweet instrumental moments and propulsive rhythms. The Hot Suppers are dynamic, harmonic, rhythmic and electric!

At 9:30 p.m. exciting newcomers, THE SUGAR SNAPS are an eight-member soul, funk and R&B band based in Belfast and drawing on musical talent from Knox, Waldo, and Hancock counties. Featuring a three piece horn section, tight rhythm section and powerful female lead vocals, the Sugar Snaps play a mix of driving and syncopated grooves designed to set people loose on the dance floor.

At 11:15 p.m. we’ll march out the doors with our instruments (byo kazoos!) and join the Drum and Rabble Parade down Main Street to the Bonfire by the harbor as the New Year sparkles into the night. Happy 2024!

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com. For full details visit http://eepurl.com/iE-buI, or seek The Hot Suppers or Sugar Snaps on social media.