LEWISTON — Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice proudly announces that Jillian Netherland, community engagement officer, has been honored with the prestigious 2023 Finest Under 40 award for Mission-Based Organizations by Uplift LA.

Uplift LA’s Finest Under 40 recognition program highlights individuals committed to improving our communities. Jillian’s exceptional dedication to Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice’s mission has earned her this esteemed award, recognizing her leadership, passion, and positive impact on the community.

A graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology, School of Communications, Jillian holds a master of science in communications and media technologies, with a focus on marketing management and health communications. Her career has been marked by significant contributions to health philanthropy, including roles with the American Cancer Society, Planned Parenthood of Pennsylvania, and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Jillian’s expertise extends to grant writing and foundation management, showcased through her role as founder and editor in chief of EleGrant Writing & Nonprofit Marketing Services. In addition to her professional achievements, Jillian is a devoted mother to two young girls and a freelance contributor for regional magazines and publications, including LA Metro Magazine.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare + Hospice congratulates Jillian Netherland on this well-deserved recognition and is proud to have her as a valuable member of the team, making a positive impact on the community.



Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice is the largest, non-profit independent home health and hospice organization in the state. We focus on health – not illness – by making each individual’s quality of life the best it can be. To learn more about Androscoggin, including employment and volunteer opportunities, please visit www.androcoggin.org or call the Community Relations + Development Office at 207-777-7740 ext. 1389.