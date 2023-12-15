A Massachusetts man apprehended by police in Scarborough with 975.4 grams (2.2 pounds) of fentanyl was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 13 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Eddy Azcona, also known as Cucu, 27, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute on July 31.

In February, members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, with help from the Scarborough Police Department, arranged to buy approximately a kilogram of fentanyl from Azcona, according to court records cited by the U.S. Department of Justice in a press release.

Azcona arrived to complete the drug deal in a shopping center parking lot in Scarborough. When police approached him, he attempted to speed away and crashed into an unmarked police car, lost control and hit a light pole in the parking lot.

Investigators recovered the fentanyl from Azcona.

At the time of his federal arrest, he had prior state convictions for drug offenses in New Hampshire and Maine, according to the DOJ.