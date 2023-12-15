PORTLAND, Maine — Citing health and safety concerns, and a number of unused shelter beds, the city announced on Friday it would clear its last remaining large homeless encampment, at Harbor View Memorial Park, under the Casco Bay Bridge.

Portland will start the clearance on Tuesday. Police will then enforce city rules against camping on public property as long as shelter beds remain available.

As of Friday morning, Portland officially counted 135 tents currently pitched on city property, with another 31 on private property and 12 on state property. At the same time, officials said roughly 100 shelter beds were going unused every night at the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street.

According to a city press release, outreach workers have recently convinced 111 people sleeping outside to seek a bed at the Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street. Of that number, 43 were living under the bridge.

In making the decision to clear the encampment, Portland officials also cited ongoing safety concerns associated with the Harbor View and other city-wide encampments. One of the fears is that plowed snow flying off the bridge could injure those in tents below.

Also, with temperatures dropping, officials fear more tent-dwellers will be at risk for fires while trying to stay warm. Two people in tents, one in Portland and the other in Sanford, recently died in tent fires.

In total, there have been 12 deaths in Portland campsites so far this year. Portland officials also said there have been seven overdoses at Harbor View, one being fatal.

A recent survey during the intake process at the Homeless Services Center revealed the top barrier to accepting a bed was the loss of autonomy. In an attempt to counteract that concern, the city has extended the shelter curfew to 11 p.m.

“Every effort has and will continue to be made by city staff and community partners to provide indoor shelter to the unhoused in our community,” said Portland Mayor Mark Dion. “We must, however, take affirmative steps to address the adverse public health and safety consequences presented by these encampments to unhoused individuals as well as upon neighbors and businesses who also experience demonstrable harm if these camps are left unchecked.”