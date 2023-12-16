Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Before we enact new gun laws, let’s enforce the laws already on the books. It is a crime for anyone using illegal drugs to own a gun. It’s a federal crime. Marijuana and heroin are, by federal statutes illegal — even medical marijuana.

Let’s have the state put on a big ad campaign, give people who use illegal substances a chance to voluntarily hand over their guns to the police, and after a three-month grace period, make some well publicized arrests. I think a lot of guns would be taken off the streets.

Jim Alciere

East Machias