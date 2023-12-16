Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

My message to the leaders who were at COP 28, the recent United Nations climate change conference: The time has come for you to do something. While the world burns, you do what you do best. Private jets, caviar, champagne — while us commoners will soon need to move, or literally starve and die.

In the Middle East, Israel and Palestine fight and die over land that could be uninhabitable within 50 years. In Ukraine and Russia, they die by the thousands over land that should be used to feed the world. North Korea apparently plots a war it cannot win. War is obsolete, and the war machines are a waste of time, money, and valuable resources. The future is bearing down upon us — knock it off!

North Korea, Russia and Ukraine must be transformed to feed the world, not consumed by the old habits of men. To quote Spock from The Wrath of Kahn: “The needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, or the one.”

If leaders are incapable of saving the world from the unfolding climate calamity, and lack the vision to find ways to repair, mitigate or adapt, they should step aside and allow the people who will suffer the most to take charge — because I guarantee that we will succeed, where they have failed.

To President Joe Biden: use the money for defensive and offensive weapons to plan for the future and stop the continuation of the ancient practice of human-warfare, end the sanctions on North Korea and negotiate peace, end the sanctions on Russia and negotiate peace, stop sending money for endless war in the Middle East and negotiate peace. Lead us, and stop holding the hands of those who manipulate our political culture. And for goodness sake: refocus Climate Envoy John Kerry on potential solutions — including a theoretical space-based solar shade.

Again, if those who are meant to lead us, lack the vision necessary to solve the hugely complex and severely consequential challenges we face, they must step aside — for those who can.

Carl Altomare

Machiasport