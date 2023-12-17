A strong area of low pressure will impact the region Sunday night into Monday with heavy rain and strong winds along with the threat of coastal flooding and power outages.

A Weather Warn has been issued for rain and wind on Monday. We will remain dry Saturday night with increasing clouds out ahead of this storm.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies, there is the chance for a shower or area of drizzle during the afternoon, otherwise the weather will generally stay quiet during the daytime.

Sunday night, rain will develop and it will pick up in intensity overnight into Monday morning. Strong winds expected Monday, gusting 45-55 mph

Along with the rain, the wind will increase as well with the strongest wind gusts expected on Monday. A High Wind Watch has been posted for the coastline.

During the height of the storm Monday morning through the afternoon, winds will gust 45-55 mph, strongest along the coast. This will be strong enough for power outages to be likely.

You’ll want to make sure you secure any loose outdoor items like Christmas decorations.

Around 1.5-3 inches of rain is expected with some isolated higher amounts of 4 inches in the mountains. This is why a flood watch has been posted for much of the region for Monday.

Heavy rain will continue at times Monday afternoon

Minor coastal flooding along with splash over is likely late Monday morning through the afternoon as we approach high tide around 3 p.m. Monday.

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for Coastal York County.

This storm will wrap up and the winds will slow down Monday evening.