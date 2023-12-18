A Sunday morning fire in an Old Town apartment building that killed one person was caused by improper disposal of smoking material, the state fire marshal’s office reported Monday.

The fire at an apartment building on Stillwater Avenue between Michael Street and Stillwater River was reported at 5:11 a.m. Sunday.

Banton Foster, 71, died at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the fire. A resident of another apartment escaped.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said the smoking material was not in any of the apartments but outside the building. Moss additionally said the building had working smoke detectors.

The fire marshal’s office ruled the fire accidental.

