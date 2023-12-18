A man died Sunday night after a brief gunbattle with Portland police near Interstate 295.

Police were searching for 42-year-old Kyle Desmarais late Sunday night after receiving a report about an aggravated assault during which he had allegedly displayed a handgun, according to interim Police Chief Robert Martin.

Officers Jacob Webster and Jordin Jackson stopped Desmarais when they spotted his vehicle heading south on I-295, Martin said Monday morning.

As the two officers attempted to communicate with Desmararis on the exit 2 off-ramp, he allegedly exited his vehicle and pointed a gun at Webster and Jackson.

Webster and Jackson exchanged gunfire with Desmarais. Bullets from Desmarais hit the officers’ cruisers, while he was felled by their shots, according to Martin.

Neither Webster nor Jackson was injured.

The officers rendered first aid to Desmarais but he died at the scene, according to Martin.

The Maine attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting, as is standard procedure whenever any law enforcement officer in the state uses deadly force. Both officers have been placed on administrative leave, per Portland Police Department protocol.