The Maine Board of Environmental Protection is considering the adoption of a California-inspired policy, which will force car dealerships to replace about half their inventory with electric vehicles. Furthermore, it will mandate 43 percent of new car sales be electric vehicles by 2027. As a consumer, this greatly concerns me.

Maine, like many states, lacks the comprehensive charging infrastructure necessary to support the targets set by the plan. Rural areas in Maine in particular face significant challenges in terms of charging infrastructure. Efficiency Maine’s website shows only nine charging stations in all of Washington County and 11 in Aroostook County. I think the rapid increase in the adoption of zero-emission vehicles, as outlined in the proposal, would inevitably strain the existing infrastructure, leading to inconveniences for consumers and potential obstacles for businesses. The state must prioritize the development of a robust and accessible charging network before enforcing such stringent mandates.

Furthermore, the performance of electric vehicle batteries in colder climates poses a significant challenge. Cold weather can negatively impact battery efficiency, resulting in reduced range and diminished overall performance. Given Maine’s harsh winters, these limitations could create a substantial range issue for electric vehicle users, making them less practical for a significant portion of the year.

I hope the Board of Environmental Protection has taken these issues into consideration and urge it to reject the adoption of this potentially harmful policy.

Kathleen Szostek

Dixfield