Versant Power released a list on Wednesday afternoon of streets where it expects to restore power today.

About 45,000 Versant customers remained without power on Wednesday after a peak of roughly 97,000 outages, according to Versant.

“It is not a guarantee that power will be restored,” Versant said in a news release. “More than one circuit may power a street and additional damage may need to be repaired to fully restore the listed locations. If a customer does not see their location on this list, they should expect to remain without power until at least tomorrow.”

The utility added that customers in remote or seasonal locations, or that have damage that must first be repaired by an electrician will not be restored until larger outages are taken care of.

For current information, see Versant’s live outage map.