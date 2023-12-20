Community members are invited to join Healthy Acadia on Thursday, Jan. 4 from 5-6 p.m., virtually via Zoom for “Simple and Immediately Effective Tools for Stress Reduction” with special guest Tom Speare. The free online event is the latest in Healthy Acadia’s Monthly Mindfulness Series.

Stress can be mitigated successfully when you have the right tools in your toolbox. By utilizing fast-working practices you can reduce the level of stress you are experiencing in just minutes. Once you familiarize yourself with these tools you can easily make a habit of incorporating them regularly into your life.

In this session, Speare will introduce multiple stress reduction practices that can become the foundation of a more balanced, healthy, and productive you. He will also explore a curated selection of extensive research on stress and anxiety with participants, shedding light on the profound impact these conditions have on our bodies. The insights from this research have shaped the development of the tools that will be applied in this workshop.

Pre-registration is required for this free event. To register and receive the Zoom link, go to bit.ly/mindful-1424.

About Tom Speare — Speare is director of corporate and educational programs at the Tenth Gate Center For Yoga & Meditation in Bar Harbor. He is a certified Kundalini Yoga & Meditation Teacher at the E-RYT500 level and has been teaching yoga, stress management, mindfulness, and meditation since 2007. Speare also leads the Tools For Today & Tomorrow Program, launched in 2013, providing stress reduction courses to schools, municipalities, and corporate workplaces across New England and beyond. Earlier this year, he began a Tools program in the Mount Desert Island school system, first at the Mt. Desert Elementary School, and then at the high school where he is working with faculty, staff, and students. Tom and his wife relocated to Bar Harbor in 2022 after many decades of visiting MDI.

For additional information about this and future mindfulness events in the series or additional programs focused on building skills that promote mindful living, contact Ursula Hanson at ursula@healthyacadia.org.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. They serve Washington and Hancock counties and provide additional community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.