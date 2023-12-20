The University of Maine’s football program has addressed several needs with the incoming group of players that were announced in the early signing period on Wednesday.

Three offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two defensive backs, two quarterbacks, a long snapper, a wide receiver and a kicker/punter will be joining the Black Bears in hopes of helping the program begin an ascension after a pair of 2-9 campaigns.

“I’m really excited about the class and who we’ve added in positions we’ve needed to address,” said UMaine head coach Jordan Stevens.

The three offensive linemen are 6-foot-6, 295-pound, Lafayette University transfer John Olmstead, who began his career at the University of Notre Dame; 6-6, 310-pound Liam Beamer from Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, and 6-3, 285-pound Noah Stanley from Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

The defensive linemen are 6-2, 300-pound Gerald Baker III from Elizabeth, New Jersey, and 6-4, 235-pound Dillon White from Brewster, Massachusetts, and Bridgton Academy.

The quarterbacks are 6-3, 210-pound Eddie Buehler from North Kingstown, Rhode Island, and 6-1, 195-pound Noah Carpenter from Turner and Leavitt High School; the defensive backs are 5-10, 180-pound Jake Kucera from Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and 6-0, 165-pound Brayden Isaiah from Charlotte, North Carolina; 6-0, 205-pound Landon Beal is the long snapper from Grove City, Ohio; the wide receiver is 5-10, 170-pound Juelz “JuJu” Russell from Rochester, New York, and 5-10, 180-pound kicker/punter Sam Tremblay from Quebec City.

Olmstead played in 22 games at Lafayette and helped lead the Leopards to the Patriot League title this past fall and a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. He spent one year at Notre Dame and didn’t play in any games.

Stevens said Olmstead will bring experience and toughness to the offensive line; Reamer has the potential to be a dominant presence up front with his athleticism, size and strength and Stanley is aggressive with a passion for blocking.

They will fortify a youthful offensive line that saw six freshmen and sophomores get a lot of playing time.

“Any time you get the chance to add big, strong offensive linemen, you have to look to do that,” said Stevens, who would like to see a significant improvement in the running game which averaged just 79.7 yards per game which was 119th among 122 FCS schools.

The defensive line was also inexperienced but several returning players gained valuable playing time and Baker III and White will contend for playing time.

He said Baker will be a “force” at tackle and he expects White to be an “impact player” after showing tremendous development over the last year.

The defensive backs will join a secondary that lost cornerback and leading tackler Kahzir ‘Buggs’ Brown to the transfer portal and strong safety Damon Matthews to graduation.

“[Kucera] is a tough defensive back with great ball skills and a nose for the ball and [Isaiah] shows the range and speed to be [a] cover corner and support the run,” said Stevens.

UMaine’s defense was 118th in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert on 49.6 percent of its third down chances; 96th in pass defense (239.3 passing yards allowed per game) and 92nd in rushing defense (177 ypg). It was tied for 109th in sacks per game (1.27).

Beal was ranked 16th in the country among long snappers.

“Landon is a skilled long snapper with elite precision and accuracy,” said Stevens.

The quarterback spot is wide open now that All-Coastal Athletic Association honorable mention Derek Robertson has decided to transfer.

Buehler is an exceptional athlete with an accurate arm and leadership skills according to Stevens. He was a prep school first team selection at Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire.

Carpenter, the Maine Gatorade Player of the Year, rushed for 3,130 yards and passed for 4,885 yards during his career at Leavitt. On defense, he made 242 tackles with eight interceptions, six forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

“He is a winner. He is a competitor. I really like his makeup and how he goes about his business,” said Stevens, who could use him at other positions.

Wide receiver Russell is a “playmaker who has the ability to make any catch and explosive play,” said Stevens, noting that they have been successful recruiting players from Rochester like All-CAA wide receiver and kick returner Earnest Edwards.

Punter-kicker Tremblay will compete for the job left behind by the departed Cody Williams, who converted seven of his 10 field goal attempts and all 32 of his extra points.

He was the No. 1-ranked kicker in Canada in 2019.



“Sam possesses the strength and range to make big kicks,” said Stevens.