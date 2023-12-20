After surveying flooding along the Kennebec River in Augusta with state and county emergency management officials, Gov. Janet Mills will deliver remarks at a press conference Wednesday to update Maine residents. Mills declared a state of emergency Tuesday afternoon and has urged Mainers in areas that are heavily impacted to not travel if possible and to follow the advice and warnings of local emergency response officials.
Paul Koenig is chief digital editor at the Bangor Daily News. He previously spent six years at Maine magazine, as managing editor and then editor. Before that he worked at Old Port magazine, Mainebiz and... More by Paul Koenig