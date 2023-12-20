Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Have people considered the unintended consequences in the recent electric vehicle debates? Are they aware electric vehicles are heavier than their gas counterparts? And did they know the National Fire Protection Association updated its standards regarding parking structures and electric vehicles?

Electric vehicles can be around 30 percent heavier than other vehicles. This could result in more infrastructure wear and certainly concern in places like parking garages. Electric vehicles are already not paying the same taxes for roads through their fuel expenses. So that means heavier cars, more wear to roads and bridges, but less money to fix them. (At least when the big rigs are “trucking down the road” they are paying tax on the fuel to supplement the damage they are doing to the road). Did lawmakers consider this impact? And who is going to pay for it?

The National Fire Protection Association released an update to its parking structure standards (NFPA 88A) that will require sprinklers in garages to combat thermal runoff when an electric vehicle catches fire. While data do not exist to compare the frequency of fires, it is well documented that an electric vehicle fire requires a lot more water to extinguish. That begs the question, did the Board of Environmental Protection invite the state fire marshal to discuss these concerns?

Alicia Collins

Sidney