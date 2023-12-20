Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives have headed home for a three-week holiday recess after having accomplished almost nothing. It seems that they enjoy longer vacations and receive better pay and benefits for this inaction than most Americans earn from actual hard work.

Here’s a thought experiment. If representatives had to submit an itemized invoice for work completed as justification for their pay, what would be on that list?

Craig Kesselheim

Southwest Harbor