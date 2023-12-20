The BDN Opinion section operates independently and does not set news policies or contribute to reporting or editing articles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com.

Des FitzGerald of Rockport is the founder and former CEO of Ducktrap River Farm. More recently he has been an executive in residence for the Maine Venture Fund and a fellow at Harvard’s Advanced Leadership Initiative.

I’ve been driving an all-electric Volkswagen ID4 now for the last two-plus years and I want to report on what the experience has been owning and driving an EV. First and perhaps foremost, the driving experience itself is good enough that I would never consider a gas engine car again.

Driving an electric car is not a compromise, it is a true upgrade over conventional gas engine cars. The ride is quieter than that of any of the most expensive gas-powered cars. Music and conversation are far better and the wear and tear of driving with the sound of an internal combustion engine is no longer. The turning radius on my and other electric cars is far superior as the smaller electric engine allows the front wheels to turn further into the engine compartment. This car, despite being an SUV size, accelerates better than anything I’ve ever driven, sports cars included. Passing other cars is more efficient and the feel of that speed, when needed, is always there is comforting.

As for expense, I leased my car and after both state and federal rebates and with the trade-in of my former car, I pay less than $350 a month in the car payments. Additionally, I figure that, when gas at the pump costs something like $3.50 per gallon, I’m saving about $45 per month during normal driving use.

The unseen but very real additional benefit of an electric car is that as I drive, the electric car produces no tailpipe emissions. That benefit is for all of us.

Lower maintenance costs is an often mentioned positive as well and this has proven to be true. Electric engines have far fewer moving parts than an internal combustion engine and the EV engine also has no costly oil changes or the normal aging that other non-regenerative braking systems suffer from. This translates to both time and dollars saved.

All these benefits have made me an advocate for electric cars but there is also a true downside to owning an electric car today. Two issues are particularly germane here in Maine.

First, our cold winters reduce the ability of my electric car batteries to hold as much of a charge compared to the warmth of summer days. This last summer, the best full charge mileage I experienced was 305 miles while last winter a full charge after a cold winter’s night was 100 miles less. This will probably get better over time as battery technology improves.

Also worth noting is that electric car mileage performs better in stop-and-go travel than on the open highway. This is because the battery gets additional charge from the engine when braking or decelerating in stop-and-go driving.

The other more significant issue is that Maine and a good bit of rural America is not prepared yet for charging electric cars while traveling distances beyond a normal charging range. There are three levels of chargers for electric cars. Level 1 is as if you plugged your car into a normal 120-volt plug-in your house. To get a full charge on a level one charger will take the better part of two days. Level 2 chargers are what most owners install at their home and this generally takes five to six hours for a full charge. Perfect for an overnight charge as you sleep. The level 2 charger at my house cost about $750 installed. Level 3 chargers, which can vary in output, are the quickest charge using DC power and they usually take no more than 45 minutes to get a fully charged battery. Obviously, if one is traveling beyond your normal car’s full charge range, the level 3 chargers are the only ones that make any sense. This is where the infrastructure has so far failed EV owners who don’t own a Tesla.

Tesla cars were built in parity with the rollout of their now 2,000-plus level 3 charging stations nationwide. The rest of us EV owners are left with very poorly operated charging systems offered by a few companies that are thinly scattered and often don’t work at all. According to Efficiency Maine, we currently have a paltry few locations for level 3 chargers in our state. Plans to build more in 2024 are in place but for now it’s risky traveling long distances in Maine with an EV.

Even our largest city, Portland, is woefully lacking in level 3 chargers for anything other than a Tesla. This has to change if we are to fully adopt electric vehicles. As it stands now, many new Maine EV users will be hard pressed to plan long trips and may be turned off by what will be the eventual way we all will drive our cars.