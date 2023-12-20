One of the finest hikes in the Camden Hills is a traverse of Maiden Cliff and Mount Megunticook.

The expedition encompasses three of the most scenic locations in Maine: Maiden Cliff, a towering escarpment on Scenic Trail and Ocean Overlook.

I try to arrange a Camden Hills adventure each fall. When I suggested a Maiden Cliff/Mount Megunticook traverse to my longtime hiking friend, John Stokinger, he enthusiastically agreed.

This particular hike evokes nostalgic memories for both of us because we completed the trek with our young families about 40 years ago.

At the time, our four kids were in the from 5 to 10 years old age bracket. Now, they’re middle-aged and we’re old. Time marches on.

The excursion presented medical implications for me. I’ve recently experienced some left knee discomfort and have an upcoming appointment with a knee specialist.

Since hiking, particularly winter-mountain hiking, is an important part of my life, I want to provide the doctor with detailed information on how the knee reacts to a challenging mountain hike.

The Maiden Cliff Trail was predominantly dry during our hike. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

John and I met in the parking lot at Camden Hills State Park headquarters off Route 1 in Camden on a cold and windy, but sunny, late fall day.

Although there was no snow accumulation and only occasional ice, we otherwise experienced winter-like weather throughout the outing. Stocking caps, mittens and layers of clothing were essential.

We left a vehicle in the parking lot and drove about six miles to Maiden Cliff Trailhead on Route 52.

A Maiden Cliff loop hike is one of the most popular in the Camden Hills. Surprisingly, no other vehicles were in the parking area.

We began our trek on the predominantly dry Maiden Cliff Trail in a mixed hardwood and conifer forest. The streams and brooks were unusually high throughout the hike and caution was required during crossings to avoid wet footwear.

Shortly before reaching the Scenic Trail, we noted the path had been rerouted. This was the first of several trail improvements we encountered during the expedition.

After a half-mile, we turned left at the Scenic Trail junction and climbed steeply onto the shoulder of a high prominence on the western end of the Mount Megunticook massif.

From there, it was easy hiking with sporadic views of Megunticook Lake to Maiden Cliff, where an immense white cross identifies the location where 12-year old Lenora French fell to her death in 1864.

An immense white cross marks the top of Maiden Cliff in the Camden Hills. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

Despite the tragic event, this is a magical place that provides a fabulous view of Megunticook Lake and the Camden Hills beyond.

Progressing northeast on Scenic Trail, we found another rerouted section. The new route is a marked improvement over the former one, which was badly eroded.

Scrambling steeply up a series of ledges and boulders, we arrived at an overlook with more spectacular views of Megunticook Lake.

Persisting up a sloping ledge, we reached the summit of the western high point where a cairn is located. I call this site Maiden Cliff Mountain as it is separated from Mount Megunticook by a fairly deep saddle.

Just beyond, while skirting the rim of an elongated cliff, we experienced remarkable expansive vistas of the surrounding area.

After dropping down steeply, we left Scenic Trail and proceeded on rugged rolling terrain on Ridge Trail toward the top of Mount Megunticook.

A gigantic cairn marks the top of Mount Megunticook in the Camden Hills. Credit: Courtesy of Ron Chase

The serpentine passage descends to a stream crossing and passes Jack Williams and Zeke’s Trails before arriving at the forested summit marked by a gigantic cairn.

From the top, Ridge Trail begins a gradual decline.

In another rerouted section, we met the only other hiker encountered during our trek.

Angling west, we emerged onto the majestic cliffs of Ocean Overlook. Despite harsh wind chills, we lingered on the vertical escarpment to enjoy outstanding views of Camden Harbor and western Penobscot Bay.

We continued steeply down precipitous ledges to Adam’s Lookout Trail on the left. This short path provides occasional glimpses of Penobscot Bay before joining Mount Megunticook Trail.

After descending Adam’s Lookout Trail, we followed Mount Megunticook Trail steadily downhill and through the park campground to our shuttle vehicle, completing one of Maine’s finest and most scenic treks.

The verdict on my knee is less than ideal. More senior medical care seems likely.

My book “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” narrates eight more mountain hikes around the state.