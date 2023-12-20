It’s the second day of recovery as Mainers clean up from damage caused by Monday’s wind storm, including downed trees and massive flooding.

A number of rivers overflowed their banks on Monday, with downtown Augusta, downtown Dover-Foxcroft and various other communities remaining underwater into Tuesday and Wednesday.

As the state dries out, water levels are returning to normal, and rivers are returning to their banks. Here’s how much the water levels fluctuated over the past week, and what they’re looking like as of 11 a.m. Wednesday.

