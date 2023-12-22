BELFAST—Local arts nonprofit Belfast Flying Shoes has received a $5,000 grant from the Maine Expansion Arts Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to support participatory social dance programming and music lessons at the Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center, a corrections facility in Belfast.

“This grant helps cultivate social networks for incarcerated men who are getting ready to return to their communities,” explained BFS Director Chrissy Fowler. “In 2020, we had to pause the monthly Reentry dances. We could offer music lessons all along, even online, which was great, but everyone missed the dancing. It was just so positive for all concerned — the volunteers, musicians, staff, and Reentry residents.”

Dancing and making music with other people can be profoundly healing, especially in challenging circumstances. A former resident and program participant described what it was like to try contra dancing for the first time: “I could not believe how much fun it was. After years of prison and other institutions, it was amazing to see this level of freedom to express, and togetherness, from these other men who have been through the system just like me.”

The BFS programming is also welcomed by MCRRC staff. “Prosocial activities like these help reduce recidivism, and in this way, the contra dance and music programming supports our work with the residents,” said Tiffany Hodgdon, assistant program manager at the Reentry Center.

Belfast Flying Shoes has been building community through music and dance since 2005. Other BFS programs include a radio show on WBFY, school residencies, concerts for older adults, and a monthly community dance and contra dance series. The nonprofit welcomes donations, including guitars for the Reentry Center programs. To get involved, visit www.belfastflyingshoes.org.

