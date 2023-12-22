BANGOR – Acadia Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that collections officer, Kate Vaillancourt, has successfully finished the required coursework and exam to become a Certified Credit Union Financial Counselor.

CCUFC designation is earned through the Credit Union National Association Financial Counseling Certification Program eSchool and demonstrates proficiency in critical financial counseling skills and concepts. The program is designed for credit union staff who work in financial counseling, collections, and loan departments, to help improve the financial well-being of credit union members.

The demand for expert assistance is significant, particularly as many individuals confront uncertain economic futures. Vaillancourt’s expertise will be used to assist Acadia FCU members facing financial challenges and guide them toward greater financial stability. This may ultimately help reduce delinquencies and increase adoption of credit union products and services, while showcasing the distinctive advantages of credit union membership.

“Kate’s recent certification is more than just an individual achievement; it embodies our mission of creating exceptional experiences that enrich the lives of our members,” said Acadia FCU Executive Vice President, Joey Cannan. “With each stride we make in professional development, we draw closer to providing unparalleled resources and support to our community, always aiming to elevate the standards of excellence.”

To earn the CCUFC designation, Vaillancourt completed a combination of educational objectives and passed the required exam. She will keep her financial counseling knowledge current by recertifying every three years.

Acadia FCU is committed to offering continuous educational opportunities, empowering our team to excel in their respective roles and provide meaningful guidance to our members.

With a rich history dating back to 1963, Acadia Federal Credit Union is the culmination of seven smaller community credit unions and proudly serves Aroostook, Penobscot, Hancock, Washington, and Piscataquis counties. With eight branch locations, over 16,000 members, and assets exceeding $327 million, our mission, “Creating exceptional experiences to enrich your life,” guides our dedication to delivering top-tier support and financial solutions, while contributing to the vibrancy of our communities. Discover how our member-owned financial institution can enhance your financial journey by visiting acadiafcu.org.