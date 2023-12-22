More than two months after the Oct. 25 mass shooting in Lewiston that left 18 dead and 13 injured, the final patient was discharged from Central Maine Medical Center on Friday.

In a news release, Central Maine Healthcare, parent company of the Lewiston hospital, described the emotional, and now familiar ritual of sending one of the shooting patients home:

“Team members once again lined the hall to the main entrance, this time adorned with holiday decorations. Applause rang out as the patient received a warm sendoff as he prepares to continue his recovery at home, just three days before Christmas.”

All but one of the 14 patients who initially survived the attack were transported to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, according to Central Maine Healthcare. Three of those patients died there. One was transported to Mass General Hospital. The rest were discharged from CMMC.

“It took many skilled hands and 58 days to get our patient to this point,” Erwey Teng, MD, chief of critical care and medical specialties at Central Maine Healthcare, said. “Most importantly, though, was the patient’s bravery and never-ending fight, as well as the dedication of his friends and family, that was vital to his recovery. We wish all a very happy holiday at home together as recovery continues.”