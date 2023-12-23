Overview: Many of the remaining outages are reported in Kennebec and Somerset counties.

Some Maine residents remain without electricity to their homes as utility companies finish restoring power following Monday’s wind storm.

Most of the remaining outages are reported in Cumberland and Kennebec counties, according to figures from Central Maine Power. As of 4 a.m. Sunday, 1,928 CMP customers are without power five days after the storm. That total is up from 579 Saturday night with an additional 1,275 reported overnight in Cumberland County and a few more in other counties.

“With 98 percent of restoration completed, today we will complete restoration to the vast majority of our remaining customers, other than some camp roads, flooded roads and inaccessible areas,” CMP said in a statement Saturday morning. “Our team has been working non-stop to reach this goal.”

Versant power reported 2,542 customers without power as of 4 a.m. Sunday. Most of those outages are in Penobscot County. A statement from Versant power said 98 percent of customers now have power and restoration efforts will continue throughout the weekend.

This story was updated to provide the latest outage numbers.