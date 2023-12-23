The National Weather Service is responding to Governor Janet Mill’s remarks, saying this week’s historic storm was “well forecasted and communicated in advance.”

“The National Weather Service did not predict five or six inches of rain in any community in Maine,” said Governor Mills Wednesday, speaking at a press conference after touring the flood damage in Kennebec County.

Now the N.W.S. is responding, saying they did warn the state of totals from 4 to 6 inches.

Forecasts and briefings were given to local and state officials on Friday, three days before the storm.

Then on Sunday, the N.W.S met with state officials to give them a briefing on the expected floods, wind, and coastal impacts.

The governor has not responded to the National Weather Service’s statement but did say yesterday her administration is working to develop new climate resiliency plans to better prepare for the next big storms.